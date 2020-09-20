I had to move back home – and I can’t stand hearing my parents’ loud sex
I moved from London back to my parents’ house in the early stages of lockdown. I’d lost my job and my flat, my relationship had ended, and it felt — still feels — like the lowest point of my life. Living with my parents, who are in their 60s, has been very difficult: they’re extremely co-dependent, my mother does everything for my father (who as far as I know can’t even toast a slice of bread for himself) and she always backs him up when he espouses problematic opinions.