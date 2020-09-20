I had to move back home – and I can’t stand hearing my parents’ loud sex

Ask Roe: Their Sunday morning ritual clouds my entire weekend with anxiety

Roe McDermott

‘Living with my parents, who are in their 60s, has been very difficult.’ Photograph: Getty Images

‘Living with my parents, who are in their 60s, has been very difficult.’ Photograph: Getty Images

Dear Roe,

I moved from London back to my parents’ house in the early stages of lockdown. I’d lost my job and my flat, my relationship had ended, and it felt — still feels — like the lowest point of my life. Living with my parents, who are in their 60s, has been very difficult: they’re extremely co-dependent, my mother does everything for my father (who as far as I know can’t even toast a slice of bread for himself) and she always backs him up when he espouses problematic opinions.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.