Question: I work in a fairly high-powered position. I achieved this role through blood, sweat and tears, and many, many nights of burning the midnight oil. For the past 10 years, I have got out of bed in the morning, went to the gym, gone to work, ate when possible, gone home had a quick chat with my boyfriend, sometimes had sex, slept for six hours at the most and did it all again six out of seven days a week.

Sundays I would visit my parents and slouch around until Monday morning. My boyfriend was always okay with these arrangements as we have always been on the same trajectory. One year ago, I discovered I was pregnant, this may sound callous, but the timing could not have been worse, as we were both in the middle of very important career-defining projects.