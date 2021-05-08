‘I had a break-up during the pandemic and don’t know how to process it’

Dear Roe,

About a month ago, I decided to walk away from my relationship with my boyfriend. He had been getting me through the pandemic so it was a big decision for my own mental health, but it was for the best. However, I loved him and my heart is still broken. I never got closure the way it ended and I think Covid-19 was one of the causes of the breakdown of the relationship. Breakups are bad enough, but now add in coronavirus and it feels very hard. I have just about been able to meet up with a friend or two for a walk, but I feel like I don’t want to burden people with my extra grief. Some friends have shut off and my mother acts like I talk about it too much, but I have no other outlets and being on my own at the moment is awful. I want to move on but I can’t even imagine my future at the moment. Coronavirus feels never-ending.