I found out my partner cheated years ago and I'm so angry
Ask Roe: I chose to stay, and ever since we’ve been more honest. But I’m still angry
Dear Roe,
A few months ago, I found out my partner was unfaithful many years ago. They were immediately remorseful when confronted, confessed to everything and said the reason they never said anything was because they feared I’d walk away. We talked it through and I decided I wanted to stay, and ever since we’ve been more honest. But I’m still angry. I’m the person who had to suffer the emotional whiplash.