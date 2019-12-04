I spend far too much time wondering about my relationship with my wife. It’s a terrible arrangement and is now fundamentally different to what it was at the beginning.

It started brave and gregarious and joyful, and now it is depressing and oppressive with continual disagreements and unresolved issues. I find her behaviour and methods utterly frustrating and her futility of reasoning has been proven many times. I just need to know now, how to distance myself from her on a day to day basis as interacting with her has become insane.