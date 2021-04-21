I fantasise all the time – and almost committed fraud as a result. How can I stop myself?

Question: I would describe myself as the living embodiment of two well-known fictional heroes/antiheroes, both called Walter. The first being the world-famous fantasist Walter Mitty and the other the wannabe villain Walter White from the drama Breaking Bad.

Portrayed by Bryan Cranston, Walter White – also known by his alias Heisenberg – was a character in the crime drama tv series Breaking Bad.

I have always lived in my head and as a child I often daydreamed of being a soldier, a superhero or an Olympian. I know that this is relatively normal for children, but, as life progressed, the amount of time I spent fantasising has increased greatly. I am now in my late thirties and, unlike my alter egos, I see myself as relatively successful in my real day-to-day life.