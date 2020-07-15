‘I ended my relationship with the man I deeply love because of my children’

I left a very unhappy marriage four years ago, I have two children. As my marriage was ending, I met the man I felt I had been waiting for all my life. Having met through a mutual friend, I asked him out. I liked him immediately and felt we were meant to be together. He was kind, considerate, generous and thoughtful. I could talk to him about anything.

After a couple of months, I told him how I felt. He was cautious of my situation and suggested we remain friends. Our friendship continued for a couple of months before we finally got together. What followed was the most beautiful, intense and loving relationship I will ever know. Our intimacy was something I have never experienced before, we had a deep connection. We discussed our future together and over time I introduced him to my kids. He was great with them and looked after them on many occasions, they loved spending time with him. He was fully committed to us and so supportive.