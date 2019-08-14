Question: You may think I am being ridiculous, and you may very well tell me that therapy should be reserved for people with real problems. You see I don’t really have any problems as such, but I would like to go to therapy to see if I can improve my ability to make decisions.

As a young woman in my late 20s I have a lot going for me, a good job, lots of savings, a great social life and fantastic family. I have no real issues from my childhood to speak of and yes I am happy – except that every decision I ever make takes forever. If I choose to enter a relationship it takes me months to make that decision by which time the poor fellow will usually have lost interest. Recently, I ended up sleeping on a friend’s sofa for a few months as I couldn’t make my mind up where I wanted to live when my lease ended and I was unable to find a new apartment, even though I know how hard it is to find one.