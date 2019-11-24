I do not like my boyfriend’s drug-using friends
Ask Roe: Nights out escalate from one glass of wine at a dinner party to lines of cocaine
‘When we meet up, I notice the night quickly escalates from one glass of wine at a dinner party to three bottles, lines of cocaine and other drugs’
Dear Roe,
I don’t like my boyfriend’s friends. In the last few months he’s made a new group of friends, and I tried to get along with them but now I realise that I just don’t enjoy being around them. There’s a 10-year age gap between the friends and us, them being older, and I find them pretty immature, particularly when it comes to socialising and alcohol and drug consumption.