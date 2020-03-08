I didn’t realise my date was a wheelchair user – now what?
Ask Roe: He is handsome and funny, but I have questions about dating, holidays, sex, babies etc. Do I ask him?
I didn’t know he was disabled as it wasn’t in his Tinder profile, and I’m unsure what to do. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I matched with a wheelchair user on Tinder, he is very handsome and very funny. But I didn’t know he was disabled as it wasn’t in his profile, and I’m unsure what to do. I have questions in my head – dating, holidays, sex, babies etc. Do I ask him or is it a case of “next”? I feel awful thinking like this.