Question: In my teenage years I got into a fair bit of trouble. In fact, just after my junior cert, I caused a serious road traffic accident.

I know that my actions caused the victims a lot of trauma and distress that lasted a long time. No lasting physical injuries were incurred in the accident, but I know the psychological impact must have been huge. I was never a suspect, and no one was ever identified as the perpetrator and I had never told anyone what I had done.