Question: In June of 2017, I sat my Leaving Certificate and graduated from secondary school. It put an end to six years of torment for me. I was bullied relentlessly, mostly verbally, and although I considered talking to teachers or parents about it, I reasoned that it would only have made the situation worse. I figured that, once I went to college, I could put it behind me and start over.

However, I’m now 21 and in the third year of my degree, and I still think about my time in school constantly. Although I have friends in my classes, I have difficulty making strong connections with people. At night, I lie in bed, reliving all the bad memories from my teenage years.