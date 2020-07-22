I can’t stop thinking about my ex-boyfriend

Question: I have been with my current boyfriend for nearly three years but I still think about my ex nearly every day. He broke up with me and I haven’t seen him since, despite him reaching out a few times.

It was a really bad break-up and I was heartbroken. I know now that the relationship wasn’t good for either of us, and it’s not so much that I would like to get back with him, it’s more the comparison with my current relationship that is troubling me. Whatever else about the previous relationship, my ex and I had a really strong connection. I felt like he understood me and vice versa. I felt really close to him.