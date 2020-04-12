I can’t stop obsessing over my boyfriend’s friend
Ask Roe: I went on a few dates with him and then he got back with his ex-girlfriend
‘I feel so guilty and I wish with all my heart that I could shake the infatuation.’ Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I have an obsession with a man I know. Three years ago, I went on a few dates with him and then he got back with his ex-girlfriend. He was in a relationship for three years and he recently broke up with her. When he got into a relationship, I set myself boundaries, told myself I deserved someone who was 100 per cent interested in me and tried to train myself not to think about him, see him, etc.