I can't get over my secret fling with my brother's friend

Dear Roe,

I’m a 29-year-old single woman. During last summer, I rekindled with an old flame for a brief, secretive and enjoyable fling. It was fun, we both acknowledged that and to me, it seemed like there was a genuine connection. However, he ended it abruptly, citing his close friendship with my brother as being a big factor – that the risk of damaging their friendship was not worth it. I don’t know why he automatically assumed it would end badly. It’s been eight months now, he’s moved on with a new person but I can’t stop thinking about him. I’m incredibly frustrated and angry that Covid has left me with little opportunity to meet new people, outside of dating apps. I’m not sure I know how to get over him without meeting someone new. With every day that goes by that I don’t meet a possible partner, my anxiety and frustration about the situation grows.