‘I can hear the next-door neighbours shouting vicious abuse at each other’
Tell Me About It: The level of aggression has risen to an almost unbearable level
My neighbours do not seem to have any control recently and I really fear for their little kids. Photograph: iStock
Question: I think the possibility of domestic violence is increasing in the house next door, but I am unsure how to intervene. I live in a row of terraced houses and my neighbours are a couple with young children.
They are both working full-time and, in the past, have had disagreements that could easily be heard through the walls but then things seemed to quieten down for a while.