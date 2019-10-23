‘I am pregnant with our fourth child and my husband is angry’

Tell me about it: First of all resource yourself, possibly through your female friendship network

Trish Murphy

Your husband may be feeling ‘provider panic’ and this is a genuine issue, in that fathers worry about the long-term financial provision for all their children

Your husband may be feeling ‘provider panic’ and this is a genuine issue, in that fathers worry about the long-term financial provision for all their children

Question: I found out a few weeks ago that I am pregnant with our fourth child and I don’t know what to do. My husband hasn’t spoken to me properly since I told him. I know he is angry and feels let down and is 100 per cent blaming me.

The pregnancy was totally unplanned. Our youngest is just over a year and when she was born last year (after two older brothers) we were thrilled and sure that our family was complete.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.