Question: I found out a few weeks ago that I am pregnant with our fourth child and I don’t know what to do. My husband hasn’t spoken to me properly since I told him. I know he is angry and feels let down and is 100 per cent blaming me.

The pregnancy was totally unplanned. Our youngest is just over a year and when she was born last year (after two older brothers) we were thrilled and sure that our family was complete.