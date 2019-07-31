Question: I am six months pregnant with my first child. My problem is my mother. She is closer with my older sister, who is single, and they do a lot of things together. That would never really have bothered me, but things have gotten worse since my pregnancy.

A pattern has grown up over the years of me saying something (which I would think is innocuous), and it being taken by mum in the worst way possible. For instance, she had a glob of mayonnaise on her chin recently; I discreetly pointed it out to her, and she threw her head back, rolling her eyes and saying “for God’s sake”! The tone/mood of the evening changed thereafter and became very tense.