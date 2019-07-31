I am pregnant and do not know how to fix my relationship with my mother

Tell Me About It: Do I keep her at arm's length or do I try to make amends?

Trish Murphy

‘Sometimes, it almost seems like she is happy that she has something to use against me or give out about’

Question: I am six months pregnant with my first child. My problem is my mother. She is closer with my older sister, who is single, and they do a lot of things together. That would never really have bothered me, but things have gotten worse since my pregnancy.

A pattern has grown up over the years of me saying something (which I would think is innocuous), and it being taken by mum in the worst way possible. For instance, she had a glob of mayonnaise on her chin recently; I discreetly pointed it out to her, and she threw her head back, rolling her eyes and saying “for God’s sake”! The tone/mood of the evening changed thereafter and became very tense.

