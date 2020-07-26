I am living with my best friend’s family and I crave her dad

Dear Roe,

I’m woman in my early 20s and because of the recent pandemic, I moved in with my best friend for my mum’s safety, as she is high risk. We’ve been friends for years, and I’m basically part of her family. I’ve always had a bit of a childhood crush on her dad (he’s a good-looking man in his late 40s, and I’ve never had an issue with age). However, the weeks spent in close contact with him caused it to develop into something more. I think I might be in love with him, but he’s married, not to mention he’s my best friend’s dad. He’s given me subtle hints that he may feel something for me, and my friend has also hinted that her parents are on the rocks, and a small part of me wants that to be true. What should I do? Is it just a lockdown love, or could this be something real, worth risking my friendship for?