‘I am in medical school and am terrified of catching Covid-19’

My life has never gone the way I planned. In fact, things have generally turned out better than expected. After leaving school I completed a science degree, but by the time I graduated I was expecting my first child. This was unplanned, but I loved my then boyfriend. We got married and had two more children. I spent my twenties and thirties at home rearing them and am now in my early forties and our brood have grown with the youngest due to complete the Leaving Cert next year.

The older two are in university, as am I. Over the years I admired the work of doctors and felt it was something that I could aspire to and I had no difficulties getting into medical school as a graduate. My husband and family have been really supportive. I love the academic challenge and thus far, I have been doing really well in my exams.