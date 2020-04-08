Question: I am a 58-year-old married man in a sexless marriage that also includes constant berating and verbal criticism. I am 11 years older and I know that has something to do with our problems. I was in my early 30s and she was 20 when we married nearly 30 years ago.

We have three wonderful college age children who still live at home. We have not had any intimacy in over 10 years and only sparingly the 17 years prior to that. We were not even intimate on our honeymoon. My wife says that sex, in any form, is painful for her. This includes cuddling, touching or anything involving being with me. Giving me assisted relief supposedly causes her pain because it stimulates her which then causes pain. It is so frustrating and hurtful. My heath has suffered. I’ve gained a ton of weight. When we first met, I was 200 pounds. I’m now at 375 pounds and 30 years older. I’m probably eating myself to death.