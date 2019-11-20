‘I am good at making connections with women, but I can only stay with them for sex’

Tell me about it: Becoming friends with someone, as opposed to casual lovers, takes effort

Trish Murphy

Worth trying: one possibility is that you put off sex with someone until you have found out, say, five interesting things about them

Worth trying: one possibility is that you put off sex with someone until you have found out, say, five interesting things about them

Question: I read your recent article about marriage problems and I hope you can help me out.

I am a 46-year-old never married man. I am really scared of being married. I think I have a big problem.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.