‘I am good at making connections with girls, but I can only stay with them for sex’
Tell me about it: Becoming friends with someone, as opposed to casual lovers, takes effort
Worth trying: one possibility is that you put off sex with someone until you have found out, say, five interesting things about them
Question: I read your recent article about marriage problems and I hope you can help me out.
I am a 46-year-old never married man. I am really scared of being married. I think I have a big problem.