‘I am getting an insight into toxic laddish behaviour – and it’s making me sick’

Tell Me About It: ‘My ex is dating a friend of a friend who openly talks about their sex life’

Trish Murphy

‘I do feel really sorry for my ex, but I can’t really do anything.’ Photograph: iStock

‘I do feel really sorry for my ex, but I can’t really do anything.’ Photograph: iStock

Question: I had been in a relationship that broke up before the lockdown. I have made my peace with the break-up and while it was a challenging period, I do know it was for the best for both of us.

Since Christmas I heard my ex is dating a friend of a friend, a guy I would meet a bit and is a part of a wider gang of my friends. This has created a lot of gossip and nastiness among my group of friends. I am finding out stuff that I really don’t want to know, this guy is really making the most of this drama, loving all the attention and seems to be playing victim in this whole thing.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.