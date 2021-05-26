‘I am getting an insight into toxic laddish behaviour – and it’s making me sick’

Question: I had been in a relationship that broke up before the lockdown. I have made my peace with the break-up and while it was a challenging period, I do know it was for the best for both of us.

Since Christmas I heard my ex is dating a friend of a friend, a guy I would meet a bit and is a part of a wider gang of my friends. This has created a lot of gossip and nastiness among my group of friends. I am finding out stuff that I really don’t want to know, this guy is really making the most of this drama, loving all the attention and seems to be playing victim in this whole thing.