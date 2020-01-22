I have been in a relationship for the past three years and we are now planning to get married and have a family. I met my partner online and when we met, he told me about his work, which was an area I knew little about, but it sounded very interesting. However, after a few dates in restaurants and bars I started to notice a pattern: a number of people were looking at us and on occasion we would be approached by strangers.

It turns out that I am dating a minor celebrity. Most of my family and friends had never heard of him, but others had very strong opinions about him. In the past few months his work has become very intense and the spotlight has been firmly on him. I have always been a private person and I really don’t like any extra attention.