How to make the most of a visit to the doctor
In the first of a series of health service guides, we look at how to use your time with your GP
A GP will expect to spend an average of 10-15 minutes with you, hoping the quicker, more straightforward visits will balance out the longer, more complicated cases over the course of a day and prevent congestion in the waiting room. Photograph: iStock
Aspirations for a healthier body and mind will be behind many a New Year resolution, in the hope of increasing zest for life and reducing risk of illness.
For some, self-imposed lifestyle changes such as “dry” January, cultivating a porridge habit or taking the first steps towards running a marathon may be all it takes for improved wellbeing. Others, whether in search or prevention or cure, will need the help of health professionals.