‘How do we disinvite my future husband’s family from our wedding?’

Tell Me About It: I can’t have them at our wedding, but the ramifications will be permanent

Trish Murphy

‘It seems that the ability to communicate and negotiate about the family farm is at an impasse and now your wedding has arrived as a pawn in this game of hurt.’ File photograph: iStock

Question: The question sounds a bit overboard, but how do we disinvite my future husband’s family from our wedding?

We are currently not on speaking terms with my fiance’s siblings. To be honest, this has been a relief as it brought a bit of peace into our lives. But now that our wedding is coming up in the summer (whatever Covid may bring), we are in the difficult position of not wanting them to attend. And we have had a few good indicators that neither do they.

