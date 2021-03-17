Question: The question sounds a bit overboard, but how do we disinvite my future husband’s family from our wedding?

We are currently not on speaking terms with my fiance’s siblings. To be honest, this has been a relief as it brought a bit of peace into our lives. But now that our wedding is coming up in the summer (whatever Covid may bring), we are in the difficult position of not wanting them to attend. And we have had a few good indicators that neither do they.