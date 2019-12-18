Question: Three years ago, I met and fell in love with a man six years younger than me. I am soon to turn 40 and have several long-term relationships and a brief marriage behind me. I really hope my current partner is my partner for life.

Despite the age gap, this is the best relationship I have ever had, and it is clear to all that we are deeply in love. Initially, our relationship was based on sex and even though the emotional bond between us has grown deeper, the sex continued to be explosive and very regular.