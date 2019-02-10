‘How do I stop obsessing over a woman who turned me down?’
Ask Roe: Crushes can be fun, joyful things. But not when they become intrusive
“I find myself thinking about her on a daily basis, worried about how she feels towards me.” Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
How do I stop obsessing over a crush? I developed a heavy crush on woman I’d see at regular events. She has pretty much everything I’m looking for in a partner, so a few months ago I asked her out on a date. She turned me down graciously.