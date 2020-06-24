How do I stop my brother-in-law treating my house as his own?

Question: My husband and I inherited his parents’ home, and we retired early (our children are all independent) and moved a few years ago and it is a beautiful place.

Unfortunately, it is not all bliss; alongside inheriting a fabulous home we got landed with a bumbling idiot who visits us far too often. This might sound harsh, but my husband’s brother comes to stay every month and every minute is painful. He is a bachelor and lives in rented accommodation in the city; this was his family home and he has come here to visit all his adult life.