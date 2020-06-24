How do I stop my brother-in-law treating my house as his own?

Tell Me About It: ‘We inherited the family home but the brother was part of the deal’

Trish Murphy

Set boundaries - it’s the only way to move forward. Photograph: iStock

Set boundaries - it’s the only way to move forward. Photograph: iStock

Question: My husband and I inherited his parents’ home, and we retired early (our children are all independent) and moved a few years ago and it is a beautiful place.

Unfortunately, it is not all bliss; alongside inheriting a fabulous home we got landed with a bumbling idiot who visits us far too often. This might sound harsh, but my husband’s brother comes to stay every month and every minute is painful. He is a bachelor and lives in rented accommodation in the city; this was his family home and he has come here to visit all his adult life.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.