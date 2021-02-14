How do I overcome my severe anxiety in relationships?

Dear Roe,

I am a 27-year-old woman and have always experienced severe anxiety and difficulty surrounding intimacy, physical touch, and affection. I can maintain friendships but when it comes to relationships, I am completely incompetent and am unable to maintain any sort of close or intimate connection with another person even though I crave this type of relationship. Family and friends have begun to remark on this fact, and I am beginning to feel increasingly depressed and helpless about it. I have never been in a relationship and I question will I ever be able to overcome the pain and anxiety that I experience which prevents me from forming these types of connections. I do not have a particularly close family and feel as though this exacerbates the problem. Should I speak to a professional about this problem and what can I do to get myself out of this deep dark hole?