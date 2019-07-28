‘How do I leave my partner without feeling guilty?’
Ask Roe: ‘He has been through addiction, depression and cancer and I find it so hard to leave’
‘I know my partner loves me and would do anything for me. But I feel suffocated as he gets into bad moods if I set limits on the time we spend together.’ Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I have been with my partner for nine years. He’s an alcoholic, and we have been through a lot as he hit bottom, including his affair. He is sober now for almost two years and I am proud of him. However, I’m not sure if I want to stay in this relationship. I find it so, so difficult to leave him. I feel guilty when I try to distance myself from him. He has been depressed and suicidal, and has had cancer in the last few years but he’s doing much better.