‘How do I leave my partner without feeling guilty?’

Ask Roe: ‘He has been through addiction, depression and cancer and I find it so hard to leave’

Roe McDermott

‘I know my partner loves me and would do anything for me. But I feel suffocated as he gets into bad moods if I set limits on the time we spend together.’ Photograph: iStock

‘I know my partner loves me and would do anything for me. But I feel suffocated as he gets into bad moods if I set limits on the time we spend together.’ Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe, 

I have been with my partner for nine years. He’s an alcoholic, and we have been through a lot as he hit bottom, including his affair. He is sober now for almost two years and I am proud of him. However, I’m not sure if I want to stay in this relationship. I find it so, so difficult to leave him. I feel guilty when I try to distance myself from him. He has been depressed and suicidal, and has had cancer in the last few years but he’s doing much better. 

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.