How do I find love as a transgender individual in Ireland?

Tell Me About It: Being open about who and what I am in relationships past has been met with shaming and tears

Trish Murphy

“Coming out as trans still requires courage and a sense of self that can take years to build.” Photograph: iStock

“Coming out as trans still requires courage and a sense of self that can take years to build.” Photograph: iStock

Question: I am tall, and in countries where compliments are given freely, told I’m attractive. How, though, do I find love as a transgender individual in Ireland?

I’ve been told I could try just not being transgender, and I have tried, for very many years, ever since I was a child, but I’ve had all of the closet that I can stand.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.