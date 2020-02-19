How do I find love as a transgender individual in Ireland?
Tell Me About It: Being open about who and what I am in relationships past has been met with shaming and tears
“Coming out as trans still requires courage and a sense of self that can take years to build.” Photograph: iStock
Question: I am tall, and in countries where compliments are given freely, told I’m attractive. How, though, do I find love as a transgender individual in Ireland?
I’ve been told I could try just not being transgender, and I have tried, for very many years, ever since I was a child, but I’ve had all of the closet that I can stand.