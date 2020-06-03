How do I convince my wife that I’d be a great stay-at-home dad?

Question: Myself and my wife met through work almost 20 years ago. She is much more of a high-flyer than I am – very bright and exceptionally skilled in the area we are both qualified in.

I am what one might call a plodder. I like work, but I don’t love it. I am okay at it but not brilliant. I have moved up one grade since I started. I don’t think it is that I am dull, I think it is that there are just other things in life that I prefer doing. We both really wanted children, and it took many years and several visits to fertility clinics before we had our son, two years ago.