How do I convince my wife that I’d be a great stay-at-home dad?
Tell Me About It: Having this choice can bring up very strong underlying ideas and values
Who’s right? According to psychologist John Gottman, 69 per cent of all couple arguments are never resolved in the course of a couple’s lifetime.
Question: Myself and my wife met through work almost 20 years ago. She is much more of a high-flyer than I am – very bright and exceptionally skilled in the area we are both qualified in.
I am what one might call a plodder. I like work, but I don’t love it. I am okay at it but not brilliant. I have moved up one grade since I started. I don’t think it is that I am dull, I think it is that there are just other things in life that I prefer doing. We both really wanted children, and it took many years and several visits to fertility clinics before we had our son, two years ago.