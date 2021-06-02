‘How can I find friends again after my mental illness diagnosis?’

Question: I am a woman in my 20s and after many months of being mentally unwell, I was diagnosed with a mental illness last year. I have lost all my friends because of this. Some I lost before I was diagnosed and that was probably because of my behaviour, others I lost after getting a diagnosis, and then I had to distance myself from the last group of friends I had as they partied too much which isn’t good for my recovery. I recently started a new job, but I am working remotely.

I feel really lonely and isolated. I would love to know how I can find friends again, possibly even reconnect with the friends I lost prior to my diagnosis – but they don’t know I have a mental illness as I’ve kept it quite private.