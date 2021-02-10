‘How am I going to meet someone who does not want to have sex?’
Tell Me About It: I’d like a relationship with a male or female, but I’d prefer it without sex
‘I have even feigned interest, although I can honestly say that I have never got excited thinking about sex.’ Photograph: iStock
Question: I am concerned about my sexuality. It might sound arrogant, but I was probably one of the most popular lads in the village that I grew up in and had several girlfriends in my teenage years.
I had one relationship that started in the Leaving Cert year and lasted the whole way through university. We split up about three years ago, as we both started to concentrate on our careers, and I haven’t had a full relationship since.