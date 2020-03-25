If you are a doctor, nurse or other healthcare professional, we would like to hear about your experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Are you working with patients who have been diagnosed with the disease, or those who are particularly at risk? What are your concerns, both professionally and personally? Do you think there are enough hospital beds, protective gear, ventilators and other equipement to cope with demand? Have you had to make sacrifices personally - by socially isolating from family, for example? Do you feel supported? Do you feel enough is being done by the public, and the Government, to flatten the curve and stop the spread?

Whatever your experience of the Covid-19 crisis, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. You can use this form to submit your experiences.You can attach a photograph of yourself (or from your workplace) if you wish.

Healthcare workers: Share your experiences of tackling coronavirus

If you would like to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print.

Thank you.