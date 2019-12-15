Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) The Winterval Festival in Waterford is holding an evening for children with autism spectrum disorder on Thursday, December 12th. The Autism Friendly & Sensory Evening is designed and adapted for children with special needs to meet Santa in a calm environment, with staff briefed on each group in advance to ensure they are aware of what to expect from the experience. The 8th annual Winterval festival runs until December 23rd. See winterval.ie

2) The Irish Osteoporosis Society is hosting a screening of two Christmas classics based on the books by Raymond Briggs - The Snowman (27 mins) & The Snowman and the Snowdog (24 mins). The screenings will be held in Christ Church Taney, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on Tuesday, December 17th at 6pm, with proceeds going to funding the ongoing work of the society in the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis. Tickets are €6 each, €10 for a couple, and €18 for a family. See eventbrite.ie

3) Firecracker Films are researching abusive sibling relationships among young people in the UK amd Ireland for a potential documentary and are interested in hearing people’s experiences. They say all conversations will be confidential, with no obligation to take part in any filming. Contact: clio.symington@firecrackerfilms.com. Phone +4420 38337 7874