Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) Beaumont Hospital presents Breast Reconstruction: your options on Wednesday, November 27th in the Smurfit building in the Dublin hospital. The aim is to provide an informal forum for breast cancer survivors to learn about the benefits and different options available to them with regards to breast reconstruction. Talks will be given by plastic and breast surgeons, as well as Anne Staunton the breast care CNS and some previous patients who have undergone the procedures. The event is free. Register at eventbrite.ie

2) ARC Cancer Support Centres is holding an information evening - Research, Rehabilitation and Survivorship - for people affected by lung cancer on Wednesday, November 27th in 557-559 South Circular Road, Dublin 8. Topics covered will include latest advances, and clinical trials, breathlessness and physical activity, recovery and survivorship. Free to attend, call Linda Houlihan to book your place, (01) 215 0250.

3) The All Ireland Paediatric Diabetes Health Professional Conference 2019 takes place at Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport from November 28th-29th. For more details, contact info@diabetes.ie, (01) 842 8118.

4) Ireland’s biggest Santa Cycle takes place on Sunday, December 1st in Dublin. Now in its fifth year, 500 people will begin the cycle at Clondalkin Village at 5pm, going through town, past CHI at Crumlin (formerly Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital) and finishing in Clondalkin. The cost is €30, which includes a Santa suit and Christmas lights, with money raised going to CMRF Crumlin , who raise funds for Crumlin Hospital and the National Children’s Research Centre. The Laurels Cycle Crew, who organise the event, is 11 years old and has raised €1,030,000 for CMRF Crumlin. People can sign up at Eventbrite .

5) From this month, third-level institutions can order free condom dispensers from the HSE, which will enable the provision of free condoms and sexual health information to students on campuses nationwide. Information leaflets will be made available with the condom dispensers, which will direct students to HSE-led and HSE-funded websites for further information about sexual health and wellbeing – sexualwellbeing.ie and man2man.ie .

6) The eighth annual Newstalk Christmas Lunch in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation will take place on Thursday, December 5th in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Offering a champagne reception and a four-course lunch, the proceeds raised from this annual Christmas tradition help fund cancer awareness and support services. For tickets, see mariekeating.ie/events

7) St Patrick’s Mental Health Services’ annual Founder’s Day conference on Friday, December 6th - at St Patrick’s University Hospital, Dublin 8 will focus on the theme of anxiety. The plenary lecture comes from Prof David Clark of Oxford University, who will be discussing effective psychological treatments for anxiety and the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) Programme. Prof Mark Freeston of Newcastle University will present on the role of intolerance of uncertainty in understanding, formulating and treating anxiety in anxiety disorders and beyond, while Prof Helen Kennerley of the Oxford Cognitive Therapy Centre will explore anxiety and dissociation. For more information and to book a place, visit stpatricks.ie/media-centre/events

8) Environmental charity Feasta are organising a public conference on Living Well in the face of Climate and Ecological Crises, on Saturday, December 7th in Dublin. Topics covered include: Practical steps to build personal and community resilience; The particular issues facing young activists and their parents; and Joanna Macy’s “Active Hope”. Tickets for the event at Tailors’ Hall, Back Lane, Dublin 8 are €10-€15 (including lunch). See feasta.org

9) Researchers from the School of Psychology at NUI Galway are currently recruiting participants from ages 16-35 in the Galway area to participate in a new psychology therapy study being trialed for individuals who are in the first five years of a diagnosis of psychosis. Early psychosis, which refers to a range of mental health difficulties often associated with experiences of hallucinations or delusions, can result in significant difficulties with social and occupational functioning. The CReST-R study (Cognitive Remediation and Social Recovery in Early Psychosis Study) focuses on helping to improve everyday functioning in young people living with psychosis. The study will involve weekly one-to-one therapy sessions over the course of 10 weeks, with an assessment before and after completion of therapy. This trial is part of a Health Research Board funded programme entitled YOULEAD (Youth Mental Health Research Leadership) as part of a collaboration between mental health researchers at NUI Galway, UCD and RCSI, and health service providers, including the HSE and Jigsaw. To participate in the study and for more information contact Emma Frawley, crestr@nuigalway.ie, 086 8527199. For more information about YOULEAD, see nuigalway.ie/youlead

– For inclusion in these listings, email health@irishtimes.com with Health Board in the subject line