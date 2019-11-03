Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) Researchers from the School of Psychology at NUI Galway are currently recruiting participants from ages 16-35 in the Galway area to participate in a new psychology therapy study being trialed for individuals who are in the first five years of a diagnosis of psychosis. Early psychosis, which refers to a range of mental health difficulties often associated with experiences of hallucinations or delusions, can result in significant difficulties with social and occupational functioning. The CReST-R study (Cognitive Remediation and Social Recovery in Early Psychosis Study) focuses on helping to improve everyday functioning in young people living with psychosis. The study will involve weekly one-to-one therapy sessions over the course of 10 weeks, with an assessment before and after completion of therapy. This trial is part of a Health Research Board funded programme entitled YOULEAD (Youth Mental Health Research Leadership) as part of a collaboration between mental health researchers at NUI Galway, UCD and RCSI, and health service providers, including the HSE and Jigsaw. To participate in the study and for more information contact Emma Frawley, crestr@nuigalway.ie, 086 8527199. For more information about YOULEAD, see nuigalway.ie/youlead

2) On National Stress Awareness Day, Wednesday, November 6th, an event is being held in Cork especially for pregnant women. The event, organised by APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre and INFANT, at University College Cork and funded by the Health Research Board, will include pregnancy yoga and art therapy designed to reduce stress levels as well as short talks on research on healthy foods and maternal stress. The event takes place from 2pm-5pm in the Glucksman Gallery, UCC. Register at http://apc.ucc.ie/events

3) The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is hosting its annual evening of remembrance on Thursday, November 7th. This is a free public information event allowing people to hear about aspects of loss and bereavement which may help them understand aspects of their own loss. Guest speaker, writer Emma Hayes will talk about Living with Loss following the death of her mother Karen. Emma wrote about her personal experience of grief in The Irish Times. The event takes place at the Alex Hotel, on Dublin’s Fenian Street from 5.30pm to 8pm. All are welcome to attend.

4) Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) will host a one-day conference discussing ‘Sexual Violence in Ireland: Past, Present and Future’ on Thursday, November 7th (9am-4.30pm) in the Royal College of Surgeons to mark their 40th anniversary. The conference will reflect on the origin and role of the centre. Tickets (€10-€25) are available via eventbrite.ie

5) Green Health, presented in conjunction with APC Microbiome Ireland and the Irish Heart Foundation, is taking place on Wednesday, November 6th. This one-day symposium focuses on the challenges and opportunities for health in Ireland in light of both climate change and increasing environmental pressures. For more details, and to book, see rcpi.ie/greenhealth

6) Purple House Cancer Support Centre will be holding a public information talk on Food, Nutrition & Cancer - What We Know Now with dietitian Dr Mary Flynn on Wednesday, November 6th in Glenview Hotel Wicklow at 7pm. For more information, seeit purplehouse.ie or call (01) 286 6966.

7) Diabetes Ireland is hosting a free Health & Wellbeing Event for people living with, and at risk of, developing diabetes. The event will include exhibitors, workshops, diabetes products, the latest technology and free testing, and takes place at Limerick Strand Hotel from noon-5pm on Sunday, November 10th. Registration is not required.

8) Blackrock Clinic in Dublin will host a “Masterclass in Heart Health” on Monday, November 11th at 7pm in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Stillorgan. Speakers include Dr Paddy Barrett (consultant cardiologist), Dr Mathew Mc Cauley (consultant clinical psychologist) and Aisling Hennessy (senior physiotherapist). The event is free to attend. Register at 1800 601 060 or email enquiry@blackrock-clinic.com.

9) As darkness sweeps around the globe on Wednesday, November 13th, 25,000 people in 50 cities worldwide will put on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k Run in the Dark - the principal fundraising event for the Mark Pollock Trust. Run in the Dark will take place in locations across Ireland - from Dingle to Dublin abd Wexford to Galway For more information go to runinthedark.org/ireland

10) A social singing event called Here’s a health to the company: Social singing, health and well-being will take place at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick on Friday, November 15th. The special event is focused on the health and well-being benefits of social singing, from the perspectives of music therapy, community music, voice studies, traditional song, social justice and more. November 15th is World Music Therapy Day. To register see eventbrite.ie

11) Fighting Blindness’ Retina 2019 Public Engagement Day takes place during Science Week Ireland on Saturday, November 16th. The event offers people with sight loss an opportunity to quiz leading eye experts about their conditions, and to hear about the latest advances being made to improve and ultimately cure various types of sight loss. The conference will feature research-focussed breakout sessions on more than 20 rare conditions such as retinitis pigmentosa, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and many more. Retina 2019 takes place in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8. For information on registration, visit retina.ie

12) Friends of Suicide Loss Ireland (FOSL) are holding a “Mourning Has Broken” commemorative walk on Saturday, November 23rd at 1.30pm from the Spire in Dublin’s O’Connell Street to Clontarf Castle. The day is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (or Survivor Day as it is known) and – along with the walk – special events, entertainment, candlelight dinner and music are planned. Tickets for the FOSL event package is €60, and these can be purchased on the FOSL website , (01) 492 7576 or on Eventbrite .

13) Beaumont Hospital presents Breast Reconstruction: your options on Wednesday, November 27th in the Smurfit building in the Dublin hospital. The aim is to provide an informal forum for breast cancer survivors to learn about the benefits and different options available to them with regards to breast reconstruction. Talks will be given by plastic and breast surgeons, as well as Anne Staunton the breast care CNS and some previous patients who have undergone the procedures. The event is free. Register at eventbrite.ie

14) The All Ireland Paediatric Diabetes Health Professional Conference 2019 takes place at Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport from November 28th-29th. For more details, contact info@diabetes.ie, (01) 842 8118.

15) St Patrick’s Mental Health Services’ annual Founder’s Day conference on Friday, December 6th - at St Patrick’s University Hospital, Dublin 8 will focus on the theme of anxiety. The plenary lecture comes from Prof David Clark of Oxford University, who will be discussing effective psychological treatments for anxiety and the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) Programme. Prof Mark Freeston of Newcastle University will present on the role of intolerance of uncertainty in understanding, formulating and treating anxiety in anxiety disorders and beyond, while Prof Helen Kennerley of the Oxford Cognitive Therapy Centre will explore anxiety and dissociation. For more information and to book a place, visit stpatricks.ie/media-centre/events

– For inclusion in these listings, email health@irishtimes.com with Health Board in the subject line