Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) As part of Brain Tumour Awareness Week 2019, Brain Tumour Ireland , in partnership with The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Trinity College Dublin, are hosting a public lecture on Finding New Ways in the Lab to Tackle Glioblastoma” with Dr Kate Connor PhD, RCSI Dept of Physiology and Medical Physics followed by two GLIOTrain Project PhD students who will give an update on their research and Brain Tumours and Epilepsy: Vital Links Provide Valuable Clues? with Prof Mark Cunningham PhD FTCD, Discipline of Physiology, School of Medicine, Trinity College. The event takes place on Wednesday, October 30th at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Pearse Street, Dublin 2 from 6.30pm to 8pm. It is a free event, but register your attendance by emailing info@braintumourireland.com or at eventbrite.ie

2) The UCD Centre for Arthritis Research second annual Collaborative Approach to Arthritis Research conference will take place on Friday, November 1st in St Andrew’s Resource Centre, Dublin 2. The theme this year is “Transitions”; from before to after diagnosis, from child to adult patient, from work to retirement. Attendance is free but registration is required. See eventbrite.ie

3) Returning for a fourth year to Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, the Psoriasis Shout Out will see consultant dermatologists, dermatology nurses and patient advocates offer free, one-to-one medical advice and support for people living with psoriasis. With waiting lists to see a dermatologist in Ireland in excess of 18 months, the Shout Out is an opportunity to have an initial chat, get some advice and speak to a dermatologist. The free event takes place on Saturday, November 2nd from 9.30am to 4.30pm on the 3rd floor (beside Tesco) in the centre.

4) As Halloween approaches, people are being warned that novelty contact lenses are dangerous and pose a risk to those who wear them. The warning was issued by CORU, Ireland’s multi-profession health regulator. “Novelty contact lenses may look like harmless fun, but the reality can be far more serious,” said Ginny Hanrahan, CEO of CORU. “Common problems associated with unsupervised use of contact lenses can include red, sore or dry eyes. Poor quality lenses or poor hygiene practises can also lead to far more serious complications including severe infections that in a worst case scenario could cause permanent blindness. We are strongly advising anyone considering novelty contact lenses as part of a Halloween costume not to wear them.”

5) Researchers from the School of Psychology at NUI Galway are currently recruiting participants from ages 16-35 in the Galway area to participate in a new psychology therapy study being trialed for individuals who are in the first five years of a diagnosis of psychosis. Early psychosis, which refers to a range of mental health difficulties often associated with experiences of hallucinations or delusions, can result in significant difficulties with social and occupational functioning. The CReST-R study (Cognitive Remediation and Social Recovery in Early Psychosis Study) focuses on helping to improve everyday functioning in young people living with psychosis. The study will involve weekly one-to-one therapy sessions over the course of 10 weeks, with an assessment before and after completion of therapy. This trial is part of a Health Research Board funded programme entitled YOULEAD (Youth Mental Health Research Leadership) as part of a collaboration between mental health researchers at NUI Galway, UCD and RCSI, and health service providers, including the HSE and Jigsaw. To participate in the study and for more information contact Emma Frawley, crestr@nuigalway.ie, 086 8527199. For more information about YOULEAD, see nuigalway.ie/youlead

6) The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is hosting its annual evening of remembrance on Thursday, November 7th. This is a free public information event allowing people to hear about aspects of loss and bereavement which may help them understand aspects of their own loss. Guest speaker, writer Emma Hayes will talk about Living with Loss following the death of her mother Karen. Emma wrote about her personal experience of grief in The Irish Times. The event takes place at the Alex Hotel, on Dublin’s Fenian Street from 5.30pm to 8pm. All are welcome to attend.

7) Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) will host a one-day conference discussing ‘Sexual Violence in Ireland: Past, Present and Future’ on Thursday, November 7th (9am-4.30pm) in the Royal College of Surgeons to mark their 40th anniversary. The conference will reflect on the origin and role of the centre. Tickets (€10-€25) are available via eventbrite.ie

8) Diabetes Ireland is hosting a free Health & Wellbeing Event for people living with, and at risk of, developing diabetes. The event will include exhibitors, workshops, diabetes products, the latest technology and free testing, and takes place at Limerick Strand Hotel from noon-5pm on Sunday, November 10th. Registration is not required.

9) As darkness sweeps around the globe on Wednesday, November 13th, 25,000 people in 50 cities worldwide will put on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k Run in the Dark - the principal fundraising event for the Mark Pollock Trust. Run in the Dark will take place in locations across Ireland - from Dingle to Dublin abd Wexford to Galway For more information go to runinthedark.org/ireland

10) A social singing event called Here’s a health to the company: Social singing, health and well-being will take place at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick on Friday, November 15th. The special event is focused on the health and well-being benefits of social singing, from the perspectives of music therapy, community music, voice studies, traditional song, social justice and more. November 15th is World Music Therapy Day. To register see eventbrite.ie

11) Fighting Blindness’ Retina 2019 Public Engagement Day takes place during Science Week Ireland on Saturday, November 16th. The event offers people with sight loss an opportunity to quiz leading eye experts about their conditions, and to hear about the latest advances being made to improve and ultimately cure various types of sight loss. The conference will feature research-focussed breakout sessions on more than 20 rare conditions such as retinitis pigmentosa, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and many more. Retina 2019 takes place in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8. For information on registration, visit retina.ie

12) The All Ireland Paediatric Diabetes Health Professional Conference 2019 takes place at Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport from November 28th-29th. For more details, contact info@diabetes.ie, (01) 842 8118.

13) St Patrick’s Mental Health Services’ annual Founder’s Day conference on Friday, December 6th - at St Patrick’s University Hospital, Dublin 8 will focus on the theme of anxiety. The plenary lecture comes from Prof David Clark of Oxford University, who will be discussing effective psychological treatments for anxiety and the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) Programme. Prof Mark Freeston of Newcastle University will present on the role of intolerance of uncertainty in understanding, formulating and treating anxiety in anxiety disorders and beyond, while Prof Helen Kennerley of the Oxford Cognitive Therapy Centre will explore anxiety and dissociation. For more information and to book a place, visit stpatricks.ie/media-centre/events

