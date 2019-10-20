Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) A conference on Debunking the Myths about Female Genital Mutilation will take place at the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Green Street, Dublin 7 on Tuesday, October 22nd. The event, by AkiDwA - a national network of migrant women living in Ireland - will be from 10am to 3.30pm. For details, email info@akidwa.ie or call (01) 834 9851.

2) A public event, Let’s Talk about TB, will take place at the Trinity Centre for Health Sciences at Dublin’s St James’s Hospital on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6pm-8pm. There will be discussion from researchers, medical professionals and the patient pathway, as well as a Q&A session. The event is open to the public and free of charge. Register at eventbrite.com or email TBletstalk@gmail.com

3) Ag Eisteacht is running brief intervention training courses for frontline staff working in health, social care and community roles. The ABLE (Adopt a relational approach, Build, Listen and Empower) model develops practitioners’ ability to build relationships and to manage their boundaries for their own health and wellbeing. A three-day course (on November 18th and December 4th & 5th) takes place at Northridge House Education Centre, Castle Road, Blackrock, Cork. The Dublin training (on October 22nd and November 5th & 6th) will be at The Wisdom Centre, 25 Cork St, Dublin 8. Tickets €250-€300, via Eventbrite . You can also contact Ag Eisteacht on 021 4536556 or email susan@ageisteacht.com

4) Health Innovation Hub Ireland and The Digital Hub have joined forces for Startup Week Dublin 2019. Their event on Thursday, October 24th will include experts from HSE procurement, HPRA, Enterprise Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Public health informatics, HBAN and Health Innovation Hub Ireland – with Kieran Daly, CTO and co-founder of Health Beacon as MC. Following a ‘Key insight’ from each expert at The Digital Hub in Dublin 8, a round of speed networking with companies will take place. Refreshments will be provided so that attendees who have not secured an expert speed session can network with their peers. Register online for free tickets at eventbrite.ie .

5) FORUM 2019, a national conference on death, dying and bereavement, takes place on Thursday, October 24th at Dublin Castle. Organised by the Irish Hospice Foundation, this year’s guest speaker is Dr Kathryn Mannix, author of With The End In Mind. Participate in one of eight workshops and interact with panels on the theme ‘Dying is Everyone’s Business.’ More details at hospicefoundation.ie or (01) 679 3188.

6) As part of Brain Tumour Awareness Week 2019, Brain Tumour Ireland , in partnership with The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Trinity College Dublin, are hosting a public lecture on Finding New Ways in the Lab to Tackle Glioblastoma” with Dr Kate Connor PhD, RCSI Dept of Physiology and Medical Physics followed by two GLIOTrain Project PhD students who will give an update on their research and Brain Tumours and Epilepsy: Vital Links Provide Valuable Clues? with Prof Mark Cunningham PhD FTCD, Discipline of Physiology, School of Medicine, Trinity College. The event takes place on Wednesday, October 30th at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Pearse Street, Dublin 2 from 6.30pm to 8pm. It is a free event, but register your attendance by emailing info@braintumourireland.com or at eventbrite.ie

7) Returning for a fourth year to Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, the Psoriasis Shout Out will see consultant dermatologists, dermatology nurses and patient advocates offer free, one-to-one medical advice and support for people living with psoriasis. With waiting lists to see a dermatologist in Ireland in excess of 18 months, the Shout Out is an opportunity to have an initial chat, get some advice and speak to a dermatologist. The free event takes place on Saturday, November 2nd from 9.30am to 4.30pm on the 3rd floor (beside Tesco) in the centre.

8) Psychologists at NUI Galway’s School of Psychology are looking for 5,000 adults from Ireland the UK to participate in an online study about migranes. The researchers plan to investigate the impact psychological factors such as attachment style, childhood experiences, dissociation, current stress, anxiety and mood has on migraine. They aim to collect responses from adults diagnosed with migraine with a view to analysing and publishing the results. For more information, call (091) 492 956 or see nuig-psychology.ie

9) The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is hosting its annual evening of remembrance on Thursday, November 7th. This is a free public information event allowing people to hear about aspects of loss and bereavement which may help them understand aspects of their own loss. Guest speaker, writer Emma Hayes will talk about Living with Loss following the death of her mother Karen. Emma wrote about her personal experience of grief in The Irish Times. The event takes place at the Alex Hotel, on Dublin’s Fenian Street from 5.30pm to 8pm. All are welcome to attend.

10) Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) will host a one-day conference discussing ‘Sexual Violence in Ireland: Past, Present and Future’ on Thursday, November 7th (9am-4.30pm) in the Royal College of Surgeons to mark their 40th anniversary. The conference will reflect on the origin and role of the centre. Tickets (€10-€25) are available via eventbrite.ie

11) Diabetes Ireland is hosting a free Health & Wellbeing Event for people living with, and at risk of, developing diabetes. The event will include exhibitors, workshops, diabetes products, the latest technology and free testing, and takes place at Limerick Strand Hotel from noon-5pm on Sunday, November 10th. Registration is not required.

12) As darkness sweeps around the globe on Wednesday, November 13th, 25,000 people in 50 cities worldwide will put on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k Run in the Dark - the principal fundraising event for the Mark Pollock Trust. Run in the Dark will take place in locations across Ireland - from Dingle to Dublin abd Wexford to Galway For more information go to runinthedark.org/ireland

x) A social singing event called Here’s a health to the company: Social singing, health and well-being will take place at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick on Friday, November 15th. The special event is focused on the health and well-being benefits of social singing, from the perspectives of music therapy, community music, voice studies, traditional song, social justice and more. November 15th is World Music Therapy Day. To register see eventbrite.ie

13) The All Ireland Paediatric Diabetes Health Professional Conference 2019 takes place at Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport from November 28th-29th. For more details, contact info@diabetes.ie, (01) 842 8118.

