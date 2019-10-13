Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) Friday 18th October 2019 marks International Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) Awareness Day. DLD Day is led by the Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (RADLD) campaign and supported by the Irish Association of Speech & Language Therapists (IASLT). Events will be taking place nationwide to build knowledge and raise awareness of the hidden but common disorder. For further information make contact with your local Speech and Language Therapist team about events that may be running locally.

2) A national event for people with type 1 diabetes takes place on Saturday, October 19th in The Red Cow Hotel, Dublin. Speakers include diabetes blogger Chris Aldred (The Grumpy Pumper) and Endocrinologist Dr Kevin Moore. The focus of this day is on the psychological impact of living with type 1 diabetes. Tickets €30-45. For more information, see thriveabetes.ie .

3) Now in its ninth year, the annual Great Pink Run with Glanbia – which raises funds to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s research and awareness programmes – takes place in three cities this year, with an overseas location featuring for the first time. The 2019 series began on October 5th in Chicago’s Diversey Harbour, and now moves to the Phoenix Park, Dublin on Saturday, October 19th and then Kilkenny Castle Park the following day (Sunday, October 20th). More than 35,000 women, men and children have crossed the finish-line in Ireland since the event began in 2011. Entry fee for the 5km/10km walk, jog or run is €5-€25. For more details and to register, see greatpinkrun.ie

4) Ag Eisteacht is running brief intervention training courses for frontline staff working in health, social care and community roles. The ABLE (Adopt a relational approach, Build, Listen and Empower) model develops practitioners’ ability to build relationships and to manage their boundaries for their own health and wellbeing. A three-day course (on November 18th and December 4th & 5th) takes place at Northridge House Education Centre, Castle Road, Blackrock, Cork. The Dublin training (on October 22nd and November 5th & 6th) will be at The Wisdom Centre, 25 Cork St, Dublin 8. Tickets €250-€300, via Eventbrite . You can also contact Ag Eisteacht on 021 4536556 or email susan@ageisteacht.com

5) Health Innovation Hub Ireland and The Digital Hub have joined forces for Startup Week Dublin 2019. Their event on Thursday, October 24th will include experts from HSE procurement, HPRA, Enterprise Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Public health informatics, HBAN and Health Innovation Hub Ireland – with Kieran Daly, CTO and co-founder of Health Beacon as MC. Following a ‘Key insight’ from each expert at The Digital Hub in Dublin 8, a round of speed networking with companies will take place. Refreshments will be provided so that attendees who have not secured an expert speed session can network with their peers. Register online for free tickets at eventbrite.ie .

6) FORUM 2019, a national conference on death, dying and bereavement, takes place on Thursday, October 24th at Dublin Castle. Organised by the Irish Hospice Foundation, this year’s guest speaker is Dr Kathryn Mannix, author of With The End In Mind. Participate in one of eight workshops and interact with panels on the theme ‘Dying is Everyone’s Business.’ More details at hospicefoundation.ie or (01) 679 3188.

7) The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is hosting its annual evening of remembrance on Thursday, November 7th. This is a free public information event allowing people to hear about aspects of loss and bereavement which may help them understand aspects of their own loss. Guest speaker, writer Emma Hayes will talk about Living with Loss following the death of her mother Karen. Emma wrote about her personal experience of grief in The Irish Times. The event takes place at the Alex Hotel, on Dublin’s Fenian Street from 5.30pm to 8pm. All are welcome to attend.

8) Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) will host a one-day conference discussing ‘Sexual Violence in Ireland: Past, Present and Future’ on Thursday, November 7th (9am-4.30pm) in the Royal College of Surgeons to mark their 40th anniversary. The conference will reflect on the origin and role of the centre. Tickets (€10-€25) are available via eventbrite.ie

9) Diabetes Ireland is hosting a free Health & Wellbeing Event for people living with, and at risk of, developing diabetes. The event will include exhibitors, workshops, diabetes products, the latest technology and free testing, and takes place at Limerick Strand Hotel from noon-5pm on Sunday, November 10th. Registration is not required.

10) As darkness sweeps around the globe on Wednesday, November 13th, 25,000 people in 50 cities worldwide will put on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k Run in the Dark - the principal fundraising event for the Mark Pollock Trust. Run in the Dark will take place in locations across Ireland - from Dingle to Dublin abd Wexford to Galway For more information go to runinthedark.org/ireland

11) A social singing event called Here’s a health to the company: Social singing, health and well-being will take place at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick on Friday, November 15th. The special event is focused on the health and well-being benefits of social singing, from the perspectives of music therapy, community music, voice studies, traditional song, social justice and more. November 15th is World Music Therapy Day. To register see eventbrite.ie

12) The All Ireland Paediatric Diabetes Health Professional Conference 2019 takes place at Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport from November 28th-29th. For more details, contact info@diabetes.ie, (01) 842 8118.

