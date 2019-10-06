Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) To mark World Mental Health Day on October 10th, Aware is to host a national conference on the “Future of Depression & Bipolar Disorder” in University College Dublin on Saturday, October 12th from 9.30am. Among the speakers on the day will be consultant in liaison and perinatal psychiatry, Prof John Sheehan, who will address the topic of managing depression and bipolar disorder in pregnancy and the postpartum period. Clinical psychotherapist Dr Joanna Fortune will look at the impact a parent’s mental health can have on children and adolescents, and consultant psychiatrist Dr Declan Lyons will focus on the older generation and why clinicians struggle to diagnose late-life depression. The conference takes place in the O’Reilly Hall, UCD. For more information, see awareconference.com

2) The Pigsback 5k/10k Run in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation takes place on October 13th at the Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Whether you are an experienced runner or simply want to get out for a walk, it’s time to lace up and join the fight against breast cancer. Tickets (€25) can be found at mariekeating.ie/events

3) Friday 18th October 2019 marks International Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) Awareness Day. DLD Day is led by the Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (RADLD) campaign and supported by the Irish Association of Speech & Language Therapists (IASLT). Events will be taking place nationwide to build knowledge and raise awareness of the hidden but common disorder. For further information make contact with your local Speech and Language Therapist team about events that may be running locally.

4) A national event for people with type 1 diabetes takes place on Saturday, October 19th in The Red Cow Hotel, Dublin. Speakers include diabetes blogger Chris Aldred (The Grumpy Pumper) and Endocrinologist Dr Kevin Moore. The focus of this day is on the psychological impact of living with type 1 diabetes. Tickets €30-45. For more information, see thriveabetes.ie .

5) Now in its ninth year, the annual Great Pink Run with Glanbia – which raises funds to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s research and awareness programmes – takes place in three cities this year, with an overseas location featuring for the first time. The 2019 series began on October 5th in Chicago’s Diversey Harbour, and now moves to the Phoenix Park, Dublin on Saturday, October 19th and then Kilkenny Castle Park the following day (Sunday, October 20th). More than 35,000 women, men and children have crossed the finish-line in Ireland since the event began in 2011. Entry fee for the 5km/10km walk, jog or run is €5-€25. For more details and to register, see greatpinkrun.ie

Tallaght University Hospital has launched a campaign to ensure patients remain active during their hospital stay The Walk Your Way Back Home campaign will see patients encouraged to spend as much time as possible out of bed during their stay in Hospital. Pictured (from left): Gillian Harte (physiotherapist); Prof Des O’Neill (Consultant Geriatrician); Rebecca Madden (Dietitian); Claire Noonan (ANPc Gerontology); Áine Lynch (Director of Nursing); Audrey Cronin (Safer Mobility Co-Coordinator); Maeve Ryan (Occupational Therapist); Marguerite Vaughan (Pharmacist); Jane Hally (Clinical Nurse Manager Age Related Healthcare); Jodie Keating (Clinical Nurse Specialist in Falls) and Christina Lydon (Nurse Practice Development).

6) Ag Eisteacht is running brief intervention training courses for frontline staff working in health, social care and community roles. The ABLE (Adopt a relational approach, Build, Listen and Empower) model develops practitioners’ ability to build relationships and to manage their boundaries for their own health and wellbeing. A three-day course (on November 18th and December 4th & 5th) takes place at Northridge House Education Centre, Castle Road, Blackrock, Cork. The Dublin training (on October 22nd and November 5th & 6th) will be at The Wisdom Centre, 25 Cork St, Dublin 8. Tickets €250-€300, via Eventbrite . You can also contact Ag Eisteacht on 021 4536556 or email susan@ageisteacht.com

7) FORUM 2019, a national conference on death, dying and bereavement, takes place on Thursday, October 24th at Dublin Castle. Organised by the Irish Hospice Foundation, this year’s guest speaker is Dr Kathryn Mannix, author of With The End In Mind. Participate in one of eight workshops and interact with panels on the theme ‘Dying is Everyone’s Business.’ More details at hospicefoundation.ie or (01) 679 3188.

8) Diabetes Ireland is hosting a free Health & Wellbeing Event for people living with, and at risk of, developing diabetes. The event will include exhibitors, workshops, diabetes products, the latest technology and free testing, and takes place at Limerick Strand Hotel from noon-5pm on Sunday, November 10th. Registration is not required.

9) As darkness sweeps around the globe on Wednesday, November 13th, 25,000 people in 50 cities worldwide will put on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k Run in the Dark - the principal fundraising event for the Mark Pollock Trust. Run in the Dark will take place in locations across Ireland - from Dingle to Dublin abd Wexford to Galway For more information go to runinthedark.org/ireland

10) Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) will host a one-day conference discussing ‘Sexual Violence in Ireland: Past, Present and Future’ on Thursday, November 7th (9am-4.30pm) in the Royal College of Surgeons to mark their 40th anniversary. The conference will reflect on the origin and role of the centre. Tickets (€10-€25) are available via eventbrite.ie

