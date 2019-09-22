Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) ARC Cancer Support Centres , which provides support to people with cancer and their loved ones from its drop-in centres across Dublin, is organising a talk on “Returning to Work after Cancer” at its centre at 65 Eccles Street, on Tuesday, September 24th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. The talk is open to all those who have been diagnosed with cancer, as well as to employers wishing to support their staff in getting back to the world of work. To book a free place, or for further information, contact Amy on 01 215 0250 or email amy@arccancersupport.ie

2) The 19th European Congress of Neurosurgery, from September 24th-28th, will be held at Convention Centre Dublin. The European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) is an independent federation of European national neurosurgical societies and an association of individual neurosurgeons from around the world. Approximately 1,700 participants are expected at the annual congress. For more information, tickets and prices, see eans2019.com

3) The Trinity Translational Medicine Institute are hosting the Trinity St James’s Cancer Institute 11th International Cancer Conference ‘Advances and Future Directions in Personalised Medicine’ on September 24th-25th. The conference – at the Trinity Translational Medicine Institute, Trinity Centre for Health Sciences, St James’s Hospital – is intended for health professionals, cancer clinicians and clinical scientists, scientists working in cancer and post-doctoral researchers within medicine and science. Tickets €50-€200. For more details and to register, see ti.to/tcdAlumni/11th-tcd-international-cancer-conference-2019

4) The Sanctuary is holding a public talk on Wednesday, September 25th at 7pm in St Laurence’s, TU Dublin (Grangegorman) with Dr Brendan Kelly, professor of psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin and consultant psychiatrist at Tallaght University Hospital and author of The Doctor who Sat for a Year. For tickets, see eventbrite.ie

5) A “Positive Ageing Hub” will open in Dublin city centre for Positive Ageing Week (September 30th-October 6th) where a variety of themed events and talks will be held to celebrate ageing and the contribution of older people. Details of the daily schedule at the Positive Ageing Hub on Camden Street can be found at positiveageingweek.com

6) Prof Rose Anne Kenny of Trinity College Dublin will deliver a public talk entitled How to Age Well - Evidence from TILDA on Monday, September 30th. The talk, part of Positive Ageing Week, will take place in the Edmund Burke Theatre in the Arts Building from 6.30pm. Register at eventbrite.ie

7) Friends of Breastfeeding Awards Gala & 10th Anniversary Celebration takes place at Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, October 5th. The award catagories cover celebrities, healthcare professionals, breastfeeding mums, breastfeeding support volunteers, businesses, and journalists. Tickets from Eventbrite .

8) The Annual Medical Careers Day takes place Saturday, October 5th at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The event is a joint initiative between the Health Service Executive, The Forum of Irish Postgraduate Medical Training Bodies and the Irish Medical Council. The free event features career planning seminars, presentation, workshops, career clinics and information stands for each postgraduate training body. Attendees will learn about training programmes available and have the opportunity to speak with senior trainees and consultants to find out what life is like working in the different specialties. Register at medcareers2019.eventbrite.ie

9) Now in its ninth year, the annual Great Pink Run with Glanbia – which raises funds to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s research and awareness programmes – takes place in three cities this year, with an overseas location featuring for the first time. The 2019 series will begin on Saturday, October 5th in Chicago’s Diversey Harbour, before moving to the Phoenix Park, Dublin on Saturday, October 19th and then Kilkenny Castle Park the following day (Sunday, October 20th). More than 35,000 women, men and children have crossed the finish-line in Ireland since the event began in 2011. Entry fee for the 5km/10km walk, jog or run is €5-€25. For more details and to register, see greatpinkrun.ie

10) The inaugural St Kevin’s Way 25km Challenge will take place on Sunday, October 6th, with the aim of raising €50,000 for children’s charity Barretstown. The walking route is through the scenic hills and varied landscapes of Wicklow, with participants welcome to enter individually or as part of a team of four. Registration on the day will be held in The Brockagh Centre, Laragh. The registration fee is €50 for an individual or €175 for a team of four. All those participating are asked to raise an additional €100 for donation to Barretstown. For more details, visit barretstown.org/events/st-kevins-way-challenge or contact Donna at (045) 864 115 or fundraising@barretstown.org.

11) To mark World Mental Health Day on October 10th, Aware is to host a national conference on the “Future of Depression & Bipolar Disorder” in University College Dublin on Saturday, October 12th from 9.30am. Among the speakers on the day will be consultant in liaison and perinatal psychiatry, Prof John Sheehan, who will address the topic of managing depression and bipolar disorder in pregnancy and the postpartum period. Clinical psychotherapist Dr Joanna Fortune will look at the impact a parent’s mental health can have on children and adolescents, and consultant psychiatrist Dr Declan Lyons will focus on the older generation and why clinicians struggle to diagnose late-life depression. The conference takes place in the O’Reilly Hall, UCD. For more information, see awareconference.com

12) The Pigsback 5k/10k Run in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation takes place on October 13th at the Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Whether you are an experienced runner or simply want to get out for a walk, it’s time to lace up and join the fight against breast cancer. Tickets (€25) can be found at mariekeating.ie/events

13) A national event for people with type 1 diabetes takes place on Saturday, October 19th in The Red Cow Hotel, Dublin. Speakers include diabetes blogger Chris Aldred (The Grumpy Pumper) and Endocrinologist Dr Kevin Moore. The focus of this day is on the psychological impact of living with type 1 diabetes. Tickets €30-45. For more information, see thriveabetes.ie .

14) Ag Eisteacht is running brief intervention training courses for frontline staff working in health, social care and community roles. The ABLE (Adopt a relational approach, Build, Listen and Empower) model develops practitioners’ ability to build relationships and to manage their boundaries for their own health and wellbeing. A three-day course (on November 18th and December 4th & 5th) takes place at Northridge House Education Centre, Castle Road, Blackrock, Cork. The Dublin training (on October 22nd and November 5th & 6th) will be at The Wisdom Centre, 25 Cork St, Dublin 8. Tickets €250-€300, via Eventbrite . You can also contact Ag Eisteacht on 021 4536556 or email susan@ageisteacht.com

15) FORUM 2019, a national conference on death, dying and bereavement, takes place on Thursday, October 24th at Dublin Castle. Organised by the Irish Hospice Foundation, this year’s guest speaker is Dr Kathryn Mannix, author of With The End In Mind. Participate in one of eight workshops and interact with panels on the theme ‘Dying is Everyone’s Business.’ More details at hospicefoundation.ie or (01) 679 3188.

16) Diabetes Ireland is hosting a free Health & Wellbeing Event for people living with, and at risk of, developing diabetes. The event will include exhibitors, workshops, diabetes products, the latest technology and free testing, and takes place at Limerick Strand Hotel from noon-5pm on Sunday, November 10th. Registration is not required.

17) As darkness sweeps around the globe on Wednesday, November 13th, 25,000 people in 50 cities worldwide will put on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k Run in the Dark - the principal fundraising event for the Mark Pollock Trust. Run in the Dark will take place in locations across Ireland - from Dingle to Dublin and Wexford to Galway. For more information go to runinthedark.org/ireland

