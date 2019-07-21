Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) The third National Patient Experience Survey is under way in all public acute hospitals in Ireland. The survey is a part of the National Care Experience Programme, a joint initiative by Hiqa, the HSE and the Department of Health, offering patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and describe what improvements they believe are necessary. An estimated 28,000 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey, which contains 61 questions. Eligible patients will receive a survey by post about two weeks after their discharge from hospital. The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on July 25th. More information at patientexperience.ie .

2) A Mobile Health Unit will be visiting various locations in Ireland over the next few months in a bid to help people mind their hearts. The Irish Heart Foundation, in partnership with Pfizer Bristol-Myers Squibb, is offering free heart health checks to local communities. The Mobile Health Unit provides the public with a blood pressure check, pulse check, heart health information, and lifestyle advice. For more information and to view locations, visit irishheart.ie or call the Irish Heart Foundation at (01) 668 5001.

Upcoming locations:

Tue, July 23rd: St Michael’s FRC Health Fair, Inchicore, Dublin. 11am-2.45pm.

Wed, July 24th: Dolphin House Health Fair, Rialto, Dublin. 11am-2.45pm.

Wed, July 31st: West Sligo FRC, Enniscrone, Sligo. 10am - 1.45pm.

3) The 18th annual Martin Early Tour of Kildare takes place on Sunday, August 11th in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation. The tour has three cycle routes to accommodate all levels of experience from experts to families looking for a fun, active day out. Tickets are from €25 and you can sign up at mariekeating.ie/events

4) The Irish Cancer Society is urging people to get moving as part of its virtual Marathon in a Month campaign, which challenges volunteers to clock up 42 kilometres in 31 days. Participants can complete the distance of a marathon in any way they chose; walking, running, hiking, swimming or cycling. By registering, they’re given an everydayhero online fundraising page, this links to their fitness app, keeping track of their progress as they raise money to help the 40,000 people in Ireland who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Last year, €90,000 was raised with this campaign. For more information, or to register, visit cancer.ie/marathoninamonth

5) The National Diabetes Cup takes place at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown on Saturday, August 24th from 10am-4pm. For boys and girls aged 4-15, Diabetes Ireland says it “provides a great way for your son or daughter to meet and play with other young people living with Type 1 Diabetes”. Entry is €25 (which includes lunch and a t-shirt), see diabetes.ie for more details , or call (01)

6) Aware, which provides support, education and information services for those impacted by depression and bipolar disorder, is urgently seeking new volunteers across three services - Support Line, Support Mail and Life Skills Online. No prior qualifications or experience is required, as comprehensive training, as well as ongoing support and education, is provided by the organisation. For more information, visit aware.ie/volunteering or call (01) 661 7211.

7) The 2019 IHF Camino Challenge takes place from September 15th-21st in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) . This year, participants will be embarking on The Finisterre Camino (118km) - five days of walking through the beautiful coastline and unspoilt landscape of Galicia in Spain. The Finisterre Camino begins in the city of Santiago de Compostela and the goal of the journey is the legendary Cape Finisterre, once believed to be the world’s most westerly point. For more information about taking on the IHF Camino , contact Louise at louise.mccarron@hospicefoundation.ie or 01 679 3188.

8) The inaugural St Kevin’s Way 25km Challenge will take place on Sunday, October 6th, with the aim of raising €50,000 for children’s charity Barretstown. The walking route is through the scenic hills and varied landscapes of Wicklow, with participants welcome to enter individually or as part of a team of four. Registration on the day will be held in The Brockagh Centre, Laragh. The registration fee is €50 for an individual or €175 for a team of four. All those participating are asked to raise an additional €100 for donation to Barretstown. For more details, visit barretstown.org/events/st-kevins-way-challenge or contact Donna at (045) 864 115 or fundraising@barretstown.org.

9) The Pigsback 5k/10k Run in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation takes place on October 13th at the Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Whether you are an experienced runner or simply want to get out for a walk, it’s time to lace up and join the fight against breast cancer. Tickets (€25) can be found at mariekeating.ie/events

