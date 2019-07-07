Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) On Tuesday, July 9th, Fota Wildlife Park in Cork will host a fundraising Twilight Walk for BUMBLEance, the Children’s National Ambulance Service. The walk will take place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm (last entry is 6.45pm) Entry is €10 per adult and €5 per child, with all the proceeds going to BUMBLEance.

2) A Mobile Health Unit will be visiting various locations in Ireland over the next few months in a bid to help people mind their hearts. The Irish Heart Foundation, in partnership with Pfizer Bristol-Myers Squibb, is offering free heart health checks to local communities. The Mobile Health Unit provides the public with a blood pressure check, pulse check, heart health information, and lifestyle advice. For more information and to view locations, visit irishheart.ie or call the Irish Heart Foundation at (01) 668 5001.

Upcoming locations:

Mon, July 8th: Supervalu Firhouse, Ballycullen Avenue, Dublin. 2pm-5.45pm.

Tue, July 9th: CEEDS Rowlagh, Neilstown Road, Dublin. 10am-4.45pm.

Wed, July 10th: Finglas Village Centre, Dublin. 11am-4.45pm.

Fri, July 12th: St Matthews FRC, Ballyfermot, Dublin. 10am-3.45pm.

Mon, July 15th: Skycourt Shopping Centre, Shannon, Co Clare. 11am – 4.45pm

Tue, July 16th: Market Square, Kilrush, Co Clare. 10am-4.45pm.

Tue, July 23rd: St Michael's FRC Health Fair, Inchicore, Dublin. 11am-2.45pm.

Wed, July 24th: Dolphin House Health Fair, Rialto, Dublin. 11am-2.45pm.

Wed, July 31st: West Sligo FRC, Enniscrone, Sligo. 10am – 1.45pm.

3) The first CDKL5-Ireland: Family Awareness Day will be hosted at the Trinity College Dublin’s Science Gallery on Saturday, July 13th from noon to 4pm. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) is a rare brain disorder characterised by severe early-onset seizures in the first month of life, intellectual disability, motor and social impairment mainly affecting females. For more information about the awareness day, email info@cdkl5.ie. Register (free) at eventbrite.ie

4) The Irish Cancer Society is urging people to get moving as part of its virtual Marathon in a Month campaign, which challenges volunteers to clock up 42 kilometres in 31 days. Participants can complete the distance of a marathon in any way they chose; walking, running, hiking, swimming or cycling. By registering, they’re given an everydayhero online fundraising page, this links to their fitness app, keeping track of their progress as they raise money to help the 40,000 people in Ireland who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Last year, €90,000 was raised with this campaign. For more information, or to register, visit cancer.ie/marathoninamonth

5) The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) has awarded Prof Helen Whelton, Head of the College of Medicine and Health, UCC, as the 2019 recipient of the Distinguished Scientist H Trendley Dean Memorial Award and the 2019 recipient of the IADR EW Borrow Memorial Award. Prof Whelton was recognised at the opening ceremonies of the 97th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, held in conjunction with the 48th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 43rd Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR) in Vancouver, Canada. Prof Whelton’s research focus has been on fluoride and health services research.

Read: Putting research at the heart of Ireland’s healthcare

6) The third National Patient Experience Survey is under way in all public acute hospitals in Ireland. The survey is a part of the National Care Experience Programme, a joint initiative by Hiqa, the HSE and the Department of Health, offering patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and describe what improvements they believe are necessary. An estimated 28,000 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey, which contains 61 questions. Eligible patients will receive a survey by post about two weeks after their discharge from hospital. The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on July 25th. More information at patientexperience.ie.

7) Aware, which provides support, education and information services for those impacted by depression and bipolar disorder, is urgently seeking new volunteers across three services - Support Line, Support Mail and Life Skills Online. No prior qualifications or experience is required, as comprehensive training, as well as ongoing support and education, is provided by the organisation. For more information, visit aware.ie/volunteering or call (01) 661 7211.

8) The 2019 IHF Camino Challenge takes place from September 15th-21st in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF). This year, participants will be embarking on The Finisterre Camino (118km) - five days of walking through the beautiful coastline and unspoilt landscape of Galicia in Spain. The Finisterre Camino begins in the city of Santiago de Compostela and the goal of the journey is the legendary Cape Finisterre, once believed to be the world’s most westerly point. For more information about taking on the IHF Camino, contact Louise at louise.mccarron@hospicefoundation.ie or 01 679 3188.

9) The inaugural St Kevin’s Way 25km Challenge will take place on Sunday, October 6th, with the aim of raising €50,000 for children’s charity Barretstown. The walking route is through the scenic hills and varied landscapes of Wicklow, with participants welcome to enter individually or as part of a team of four. Registration on the day will be held in The Brockagh Centre, Laragh. The registration fee is €50 for an individual or €175 for a team of four. All those participating are asked to raise an additional €100 for donation to Barretstown. For more details, visit barretstown.org/events/st-kevins-way-challenge or contact Donna at (045) 864 115 or fundraising@barretstown.org.

For inclusion in these listings, email health@irishtimes.com with Health Board in the subject line