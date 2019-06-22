Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) A team which includes Irishman Gary Boyle – who was diagnosed 10 years ago with Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 44 - is taking part this week in Iceland’s longest road race, the WOW Cyclothon, which commences on 26th June. The circular trip begins in Reykjavik on Wednesday, June 26th, with the 1,358km to be completed in a maximum of 72 hours. The 10-member team - sponsored by Beats Medical - have taken the name Parkinsons Power. Five of the team are living with Parkinson’s disease, and will be using the event to raise funds for The Cure Parkinson's Trust. To donate, see uk.virginmoneygiving.com

2) World Microbiome Day takes place on Thursday, June 27th, with activities taking place around the world. World Microbiome Day was initiated by APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre at University College Cork in 2018 to showcase the diverse worlds of microbiomes and to encourage public dialogue on their importance to human, animal and environmental health. The theme this year is Bacterial Resistance to Antibiotics. For more details, see worldmicrobiomeday.com/events

3) The 5th Sunriseupcroaghpatrick fundraising event takes place on Saturday, June 29th. The event raises funds for Irish neurological disease charities to provide specialist care for sufferers - Young Parkinson’s of Ireland Association, Huntington’s Disease Association of Ireland, and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. If the climb up Mayo’s Croagh Patrick is too challenging, there is also the option of base walk. For more information, see sunriseupcroaghpatrick.com

4) The All About Baby Fair will be held at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin on Sunday, June 30th from 10.30am to 5pm. It promises to be a one-stop shop with stalls, talks, demonstrations, consultations, free kids entertainment, shows, exhibitions and a monster raffle. The event also raises funds for Irish Charity, Friends of Breastfeeding . Tickets are €6 per person (two for €10). Children admitted free of charge. For more details, see AllAboutBabyFair.com

5) The Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI) has announced a new postgraduate diploma in healthcare innovation, level NFQ 9 – the first focused on the development of “healthcare innovation ambassadors” in Ireland. Places on the course are mixed, both industry and HSE, with one-third offered at a reduced rate for HSE applicants. HIHI is a joint initiative of both the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the Department of Health, funded through Enterprise Ireland and supported by the HSE. Closing date for applicants is June 30th. Course details at tcd.ie/medicine

6) The Irish Cancer Society is urging people to get moving as part of its virtual Marathon in a Month campaign, which challenges people to clock up 42 kilometres in 31 days. Participants can complete the distance of a marathon in any way they chose; walking, running, hiking, swimming or cycling. By registering, they’re given an everydayhero online fundraising page, this links to their fitness app, keeping track of their progress as they raise money to help the 40,000 people in Ireland who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Last year, €90,000 was raised with this campaign. For more information, or to register, visit cancer.ie/marathoninamonth

7) The third National Patient Experience Survey is under way in all public acute hospitals in Ireland. The survey is a part of the National Care Experience Programme, a joint initiative by Hiqa, the HSE and the Department of Health, offering patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and describe what improvements they believe are necessary. An estimated 28,000 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey, which contains 61 questions. Eligible patients will receive a survey by post about two weeks after their discharge from hospital. The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on July 25th. More information at patientexperience.ie .

8) Aware, which provides support, education and information services for those impacted by depression and bipolar disorder, is urgently seeking new volunteers across three services - Support Line, Support Mail and Life Skills Online. No prior qualifications or experience is required, as comprehensive training, as well as ongoing support and education, is provided by the organisation. For more information, visit aware.ie/volunteering or call (01) 661 7211.

9) The 2019 IHF Camino Challenge takes place from September 15th-21st in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) . This year, participants will be embarking on The Finisterre Camino (118km) - five days of walking through the beautiful coastline and unspoilt landscape of Galicia in Spain. The Finisterre Camino begins in the city of Santiago de Compostela and the goal of the journey is the legendary Cape Finisterre, once believed to be the world’s most westerly point. For more information about taking on the IHF Camino , contact Louise at louise.mccarron@hospicefoundation.ie or 01 679 3188.

10) The inaugural St Kevin’s Way 25km Challenge will take place on Sunday, October 6th, with the aim of raising €50,000 for children’s charity Barretstown. The walking route is through the scenic hills and varied landscapes of Wicklow, with participants welcome to enter individually or as part of a team of four. Registration on the day will be held in The Brockagh Centre, Laragh. The registration fee is €50 for an individual or €175 for a team of four. All those participating are asked to raise an additional €100 for donation to Barretstown. For more details, visit barretstown.org/events/st-kevins-way-challenge or contact Donna at (045) 864 115 or fundraising@barretstown.org.

