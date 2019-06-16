Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association wants people to “Drink Tea for MND” during this month, which is MND Awareness month. To organise an event in or around June 21st, visit imnda.ie to be set a fundraising tea pack. More information from fundraising@imnda.ie or Freephone 1800-403 403.

2) International Day of Yoga is on June 21st each year. The following day, Saturday, June 22nd, the day will be celebrated in Dublin with “Yoga for Harmony and Peace” at Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Dock from 10.30am-noon. The event is presented by the Embassy of India and Dublin City Council.

3) The next Mama Night Out by Mum Talks – in partnership, with Tale for Tadpoles and in association with The Irish Times – will be at Fallon & Byrne on Exchequer Street, Dublin on Thursday, June 27th. Details at mumtalks.ie. Tickets at eventbrite.ie.

4) The 5th Sunriseupcroaghpatrick fundraising event takes place on Saturday, June 29th. The event raises funds for Irish neurological disease charities to provide specialist care for sufferers - Young Parkinson’s of Ireland Association, Huntington’s Disease Association of Ireland, and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. If the climb up Mayo’s Croagh Patrick is too challenging, there is also the option of base walk. For more information, see sunriseupcroaghpatrick.com

5) The All About Baby Fair will be held at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin on Sunday, June 30th from 10.30am to 5pm. It promises to be a one-stop shop with stalls, talks, demonstrations, consultations, free kids entertainment, shows, exhibitions and a monster raffle. The event also raises funds for Irish Charity, Friends of Breastfeeding . Tickets are €6 per person (two for €10). Children admitted free of charge. For more details, see AllAboutBabyFair.com

6) The Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI) has announced a new postgraduate diploma in healthcare innovation, level NFQ 9 – the first focused on the development of “healthcare innovation ambassadors” in Ireland. Places on the course are mixed, both industry and HSE, with one-third offered at a reduced rate for HSE applicants. HIHI is a joint initiative of both the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the Department of Health, funded through Enterprise Ireland and supported by the HSE. Closing date for applicants is June 30th. Course details at tcd.ie/medicine

7) The Irish Cancer Society is urging people to get moving as part of its virtual Marathon in a Month campaign, which challenges people to clock up 42 kilometres in 31 days. Participants can complete the distance of a marathon in any way they chose; walking, running, hiking, swimming or cycling. By registering, they’re given an everydayhero online fundraising page, this links to their fitness app, keeping track of their progress as they raise money to help the 40,000 people in Ireland who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Last year, €90,000 was raised with this campaign. For more information, or to register, visit cancer.ie/marathoninamonth

8) The third National Patient Experience Survey is under way in all public acute hospitals in Ireland. The survey is a part of the National Care Experience Programme, a joint initiative by Hiqa, the HSE and the Department of Health, offering patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and describe what improvements they believe are necessary. An estimated 28,000 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey, which contains 61 questions. Eligible patients will receive a survey by post about two weeks after their discharge from hospital. The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on July 25th. More information at patientexperience.ie .

9) The HRB (Health Research Board) Mother and Baby Clinical Trial Network and Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital have launched a new podcast series, “Real Talk with Real Mums”. The 10-part series is designed for pregnant women and soon-to-be mums and is presented by 2fm presenter Louise McSharry. The first two episodes – covering diet and exercise and also planning for birth – are available on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud and at realtalkwithrealmums.ie . A new episode will be released on the last Thursday of every month.

10) The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) human milk bank located at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen is asking more new mothers to donate breast milk as stocks are low. “We are encouraging new mothers to help with the increase in demand for breast milk and to ensure we have an adequate supply for neonatal units across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” says Jacinta Boyle, co-ordinator of the Western Trust milk bank. If you would like to find out more about the milk bank and becoming a donor, contact the milk bank on 028-686 28333 or email TMB.SWAH@westerntrust.hscni.net.

