Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) A “Virtual Dementia Tour” will be brought to five locations this month as part of Carers Week 2019. The free tour is aimed at providing visitors with the opportunity to briefly experience what life is like for those who have been diagnosed with dementia. The tour will begin in Blanchardstown, Dublin, at homecare provider Right at Home’s head office, Patricia Lodge, Main Street, Blanchardstown, on Monday, June 10th (9.30am to 5pm). The following day it will be at Rathfarmham Shopping Centre car park in the morning (9.30am-noon) and in Tesco car park in Newbridge, Co Kildare, in the afternoon (3pm-5pm). On Wednesday, June 12th, it will be at Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Cork (9.30am-5pm), and, finally, the following day in Right at Home, Mulvoy Park, Galway (9.30am-5pm).

2) International NASH Day will take place on Wednesday, June 12th, a day of action to raise awareness about Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). To mark International NASH Day and to raise the much needed awareness of NAFLD within the diabetes community in Ireland, Meaghers Pharmacy Group in collaboration with Professor Suzanne Norris, Liver Wellness will hold Ireland’s first Pharmacy-led “Diabetes Liver Screen” Initiative. Patients of Meaghers Pharmacy Group with type 2 diabetes are invited to participate in this screening initiative which includes the innovative FibroScan technology, a 10-minute/non-invasive/pain-free FibroScan liver test. Diabetes Liver screening will take place at dedicated Meaghers Pharmacy Stores over four different dates throughout June, starting on International NASH Day. For further information please visit meagherspharmacy.ie and liverwellness.ie

3) The third iCoachKids International Conference takes place at University of Limerick on Friday, June 14th, and Saturday, June 15th. Under the overall theme of “Child-Centred Coaching”, speakers include Prof Dan Gould, director of Youth Sports Institute, Michigan State University; Prof Marie Murphy, professor of exercise and health, dean of postgraduate research and director of the Ulster Doctoral College, University of Ulster; and Prof Nicolette Schipper van Veldhoven, professor of sport pedagogy, Windesheim University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands. Tickets – €50 for one day and €80 for both days – can be purchased at ickinternationalconference.com

4) The Children’s Therapy Centre is running a Play Therapy Showcase at the Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath on Saturday, June 15th. Designed for parents and service providers, the day begins with a keynote presentation that focuses on understanding how children with complex attachment histories present relationship challenges and how various professionals and carers might respond sensitively and helpfully within their role. Later, presentations and panels will explore neurobiological considerations, interventions that build resilience, reduce anxiety, enhance coping, and enable skilled professionals (including psychotherapists) to successfully intervene and provide developmentally appropriate services for children and adolescents. Tickets are €130. Full details from childrenstherapycentre@gmail.com or call 086 196 2501.

5) Cruinniú na nÓg is a day of creativity for children and young people and includes 700 free events around the country. This year, it takes place on Saturday, June 15th. Some of the events are also suitable for families with ASD children, including a gardening workshop in Kildare, a sensory storytelling in Swords Castle and Mergle’s Tale by the Innabubble Theatre Company in Cahirciveen, Co Kerry. For more information and full listings of all the events, see creativeireland.gov.ie

6) The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association wants people to “Drink Tea for MND” during this month, which is MND Awareness month. To organise an event in or around June 21st, visit imnda.ie to be set a fundraising tea pack. More information from fundraising@imnda.ie or Freephone 1800-403 403.

7) The All About Baby Fair will be held at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin on Sunday, June 30th from 10.30am to 5pm. It promises to be a one-stop shop with stalls, talks, demonstrations, consultationss, free kids entertainment, shows, exhibitions and a pre-loved section. The event also raises funds for Irish Charity, Friends of Breastfeeding . Tickets are €6 per person (two for €10). Children admitted free of charge. For more details, see AllAboutBabyFair.com

8) The Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI) has announced a new postgraduate diploma in healthcare innovation, level NFQ 9 – the first focused on the development of “healthcare innovation ambassadors” in Ireland. Places on the course are mixed, both industry and HSE, with one-third offered at a reduced rate for HSE applicants. HIHI is a joint initiative of both the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the Department of Health, funded through Enterprise Ireland and supported by the HSE. Closing date for applicants is June 30th. Course details at tcd.ie/medicine

9) The third National Patient Experience Survey is under way in all public acute hospitals in Ireland. The survey is a part of the National Care Experience Programme, a joint initiative by Hiqa, the HSE and the Department of Health, offering patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and describe what improvements they believe are necessary. An estimated 28,000 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey, which contains 61 questions. Eligible patients will receive a survey by post about two weeks after their discharge from hospital. The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on July 25th. More information at patientexperience.ie .

10) The HRB (Health Research Board) Mother and Baby Clinical Trial Network and Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital have launched a new podcast series, “Real Talk with Real Mums”. The 10-part series is designed for pregnant women and soon-to-be mums and is presented by 2fm presenter Louise McSharry. The first two episodes – covering diet and exercise and also planning for birth – are available on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud and at realtalkwithrealmums.ie . A new episode will be released on the last Thursday of every month.

11) The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) human milk bank located at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen is asking more new mothers to donate breast milk as stocks are low. “We are encouraging new mothers to help with the increase in demand for breast milk and to ensure we have an adequate supply for neonatal units across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” says Jacinta Boyle, co-ordinator of the Western Trust milk bank. If you would like to find out more about the milk bank and becoming a donor, contact the milk bank on 028-686 28333 or email TMB.SWAH@westerntrust.hscni.net.

